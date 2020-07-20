Shweta Bachchan Nanda Feels 'absence Is Like Sky' As Family Hospitalised Due To COVID

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a quote about absence on her official Instagram account. She posted a picture of the sky and added a line by C.S. Lewis. Check out her social media post.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post on the absence

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a photo of a clear blue sky through her official Instagram handle on Sunday. In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote a line by C.S. Lewis about absence. Shweta Bachchan Nanda penned, “... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis”. Check out her photo on the platform.

The Instagram post by Shweta Bachchan Nanda garnered over 13,640 likes within a day. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter’s picture received 17 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Her fans and followers appreciated the splendid capture and dropped heart and hugs emoticons.

Amitabh Bachchan's post with Abhishek Bachchan

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing regular posts from his COVID ward in Nanavati Hospital. Recently, the Bollywood superstar also thanked his fans, followers, and loved ones. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is visible posing with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor expressed his gratitude in the caption. He wrote, “In happy times, in times of illness, you, our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care, and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive, so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever ðŸ™.”

As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter also shifted to the hospital after showing mild symptoms. Later on, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news and posted a photo on his official social media account. It features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aradhya, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. He captioned the post by writing, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ .. in gratitude and thanks !”

