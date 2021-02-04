Urvashi Rautela Sizzles In THIS Body-hugging Dress; Fans Cannot Stop Gushing

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela often treats her fans and followers with her stunning pictures and videos on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping picture dressed in a blue backless dress. Scroll down to see the photo and to know how fans have reacted to it.

Urvashi Rautela shares a gorgeous picture

In the picture shared by Urvashi, she is seen wearing a body-hugging blue dress. Her hair is styled in a loose bun and clipped to the side. She is looking away from the camera and has a poker face expression on her face. She captioned the picture by writing, 'It’s really Me Vs Me'.

The post garnered over one million likes within hours of uploading and is still counting. Her fans also showered their love on the picture by commenting on it as well. Many have used the red heart and fire emojis to express their admiration for the photo. See their reactions below:

(Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram)

The Sanam Re star became the first Indian/Asian to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021 list. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. It is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram recently hit the 34 million mark. She recently shared a boomerang video of showing off her new nails. She had gotten her nails done in a shiny silver colour.

Urvashi Rautela's movies

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 movie Singh Saab the Great. Some of the most popular of Urvashi Rautela's movies are Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti. She also starred in the Zee 5 web series Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela has also featured in several of the music videos. Some of her most popular songs are Love Dose which has 305 million views on YouTube, Aashiq Banaya Apne which has 179 million views on YouTube and her latest music video, Wo Chand Kahan Se Laogi with Mohsin Khan which has garnered over 40 million views. She will next be seen in the movie Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda. The project is based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he worked hard to counter crime in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Image courtesy- @urvashirautela Instagram

