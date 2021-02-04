See & Understand: BJP's Khushbu Sundar Has Advice For Rihanna, Greta & Others On Farm Row

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar hit out at 'outsiders', namely Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Meena Harris and co, for commenting on India's internal matters and categorically stated that it was unacceptable. The actor-turned-politician's outrage comes in the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. Taking on the outsiders pouring in their factually-bereft opinion on the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre, Khushbu Sundar urged them to read the laws before making statements and remarked that the Indians were very well aware of their rights.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, Khushbu Sundar noted that the government stood for the farmers and that they intended to give the farmers better lives. Further, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader claimed that the 'real farmers' weren't protesting and alleged that few individuals wanted to break their own country by pitting against it. Khushbu Sundar maintained that the government understood the plight of its farmers and condemned the opinions expressed by outsiders in the matter.

We as a country have always stood as one n will never let anything destroy our unity. Anyone can comment,it's a free world.But propagating without knowing the truth,is unacceptable. Those who comment must see n understand the other side. #BJPwithFarmers #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) February 4, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

