Shweta Pandit & Ivano Fucci Blessed With A Baby Girl Amid Coronavirus Crisis In Italy

Singer Shweta Pandit recently revealed that she was blessed with a baby girl on February 8, 2020. She delivered in Italy where the singer is settled with her husband, Ivano Fucci. She also spoke to a news daily about not sharing the news earlier due to the situation in the country being grave due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shweta Pandit has a baby girl

Shweta Pandit recently revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl at the beginning of February 2020. Speaking to a leading news daily, she revealed that they have named their baby girl Izana. Explaining the meaning of the name, she said that it is related to the kind and compassionate monarchs of Ethiopia. She also added that the name Izara means most powerful. Shweta Pandit was also asked the reason to keep the news a secret for so long. She said that it did not feel right to share their happy news when everything around them was difficult. She also added that the COVID-19 crisis in Italy was much worse than the current situation in India. But now, the lockdown restrictions have eased and is getting lifted with time and hence, she and her husband Ivano Fucci decided to make the news public.

Shweta Pandit’s outing after 68 days in quarantine

Shweta Pandit recently shared a video she created while she stepped out to consult a doctor with her husband. In the video, they could be seen wearing masks as they expressed their delight over stepping out of the house after being in quarantine for 68 days. She has also mentioned that it was a trip that they could not avoid for medical reasons. Have a look at the video posted on Shweta Pandit’s Instagram here:

