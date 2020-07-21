Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Changes Her FB Profile Pic, Pens Heartfelt Caption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti recently changed the profile picture of her Facebook handle. In the new picture, she can be seen posing with Sushant Singh Rajput for a blissful and memorable click. She also added an emotional note with the picture as she misses her brother and his presence. People have lately been sending in condolence messages to Shweta Singh Kirti to help her cope with the grave loss.

Shweta Singh Kirti’s note to brother

Shweta Singh Kirti recently changed her profile picture on Facebook, while remembering her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput. She changed the display picture to a throwback selfie that had been clicked with the beloved actor. In the picture posted, she could be seen brightly smiling at the camera along and Sushant Singh Rajput could be spotted with a cap while he ducked over to click the selfie.

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a little note with the picture, that spoke about her wish to hold her brother for one last time. The pain in her words could clearly be felt by her followers as she has been trying to deal with the loss. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have also been trying to console her through various messages and comments.

Shweta Singh Kirti had previously posted a compiled video of Sushant Singh Rajput on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, the late actor could be seen as his natural and candid self, while smiling and laughing away in a few precious moments. The song, starry, Starry Nights by Don McLean can be heard playing in the background while multiple candid moments roll in.

In the caption, Shweta has written about her 'forever star', Sushant. She has written about the grave pain that the actor might have felt in the last few months before his sad demise. The video has made a number of people cry as they have mentioned in the comments section of the post. They can be seen talking about how the lyrics of the song are stinging yet beautiful while they also empathise with the pain that she feels, as his sister. Have a look at the post from Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram here.

