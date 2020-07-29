Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari To Make Her Debut With 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'

Television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter is all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry. Shweta, who featured in hit TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi has been away from the limelight. Her daughter will be making a much-anticipated entry in the entertainment industry which is being produced by Vivek Oberoi's production venture. The film is called Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and the poster of the film suggests that it will be based on true events.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter recently and shared the first look poster for Palak Tiwari's debut film. Along with the poster, Adarsh shared that Palak will be essaying the titular role in the film which is being helmed by Vishal Mishra. Check out the first look poster for Rosie: The Saffron Chapter below -

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter first look poster

ANNOUNCEMENT... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - to enact the title role in #Rosie... Directed by Vishal Mishra... Starts later this year... Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and #VivekOberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora... Poster... pic.twitter.com/nk5QHMQzuM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2020

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on true events which took place in Gurugram. The film will be a horror-thriller based on the real-life disappearance of Rosie, who was an employee of a BPO company. The debutant Palak Tiwari has shared her experience about getting cast in the film, sharing how she will be preparing for the role. Check out her thoughts below -

Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They’re the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji’s work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era in general are so immensely edifying. So, I’ll surely be looking more into that.

Director Vishal Mishra has also shared his views about his upcoming venture. The director believes that the film is very close to his heart and wishes to change the way horror-thrillers are made in India. Check out his views below -

This film is my personal favourite, because it promises to fill the gap that exists in the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood and doesn’t fall prey to any clichés. The casting of main protagonist was very crucial because it’s based on true events and the audience needs to resonate with the face. I’m glad that Palak fills those shoes more than perfectly.

(All Views and quotes provided by PR)

