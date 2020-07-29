Sushant Was Worried Rhea Would Implicate Him In Disha's Suicide, Alleges Father's FIR

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station. As Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, in it, Sushant's father has mentioned his son's former manager Disha Salian, who also committed suicide. In the FIR, KK Singh alleged that Disha Salian had been appointed by Rhea Chakraborty and when she committed suicide, Sushant feared that Rhea may implicate him too in Disha's suicide case.

Moreover, KK Singh also alleged that when Sushant's finances ran low, Rhea Chakraborty left and blocked him, and that she took Sushant's gadgets, jewellery and documents before leaving. Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea could trap him too, stated Sushant’s father in the lodged FIR.

Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. KK Singh alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. He also stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' and added that 'she wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his'. Sushant's father also stated that his son wanted to quit Bollywood and start organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh but Rhea opposed this plan. "She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health," he alleged.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Ever since then, fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry. Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman among others are also demanding a CBI inquiry. After Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, on July 28.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Patna police has arrived in Mumbai for investigation. The case against Rhea has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

As of now, the Mumbai police has interrogated more than 40 people in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Recently, Mahesh Bhatt was also questioned by the police. Moroever, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Anandini Fernandes was also spotted entering and leaving the actor's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

