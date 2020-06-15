Shweta Tiwari's Row With Abhinav Continues; Latter Asks Reason For Not Filing For Divorce

Shweta Tiwari’s row with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has surfaced after her long-standing personal battle was made public by the latter. The actress is reportedly trying to protect her daughter from her husband, who allegedly harassed Shweta Tiwari and her daughter, Palak Tiwari. Shweta commented in one of the posts and urged Abhinav Kohli to not post about her daughter. Abhinav Kohli, in turn, clicked a screenshot of the comment and asked Shweta, 'why she hasn’t registered for a divorce yet'.

Shweta Tiwari lashes at Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli are in the middle of a social spat, the latter shared several obscure and confusing posts on his social media account about Palak Tiwari. Abhinav Kohli's posts were not well received by Shweta Tiwari as she commented and wrote: “Stop posting about my daughter, it is harassment and you know what you did!” To This Abhinav Kohli reacted by clicking a screenshot of the comment and posting it on his Instagram. He wrote, “ And why haven’t you filed for divorce till date?”

The feud started back when Shweta Tiwari was seen in one of her co-star Fahmaan Khan's post. The former had recorded a fun video with the co-actor and shared it on his Instagram. Abhinav Kohli recorded the video and shared it on his IG without mentioning anything. Many comments were directed towards him for defaming Shweta Tiwari life and he faced backlash over the same. Abhinav Kohli shared multiple screenshots of Palak Tiwari, as well, writing about a deleted post which mentioned about him making lewd comments on her. He shared one after the other screenshots of Palak's Instagram account.

Here is the post of Fahmaan as shared by Abhinav

Abhinav Kohli has been claiming in all of his statements and social media posts that he is the ‘victim’ in the whole situation. He has also claimed that he has always been living with Shweta and they never separated. However, reports suggest that Shweta Tiwari never confirmed on the rumours.

The matter heated up in August 2019. Shweta Tiwari had registered a formal complaint against Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence. She accused him of harassment and domestic violence against her family. Abhinav Kohli was soon arrested after the incident. The two have separated since then as per Shweta. However, Abhinav claims that they have not separated yet. He was even jailed for all the allegations of August 2019.

Here is what he shared after posting pictures of Palak

