Shweta Tiwari Quashes Rumours Of Reuniting With Ex Husband Abhinav After He Posted Video

Abhinav Kohli recently shared a video of his ex-wife, Shweta Tiwari, on his social media page. Fans speculated that Shweta Tiwari may have reunited with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Shweta denied all the rumours.

Shweta Tiwari said that in today’s time no matter what one says, it gets printed. She added this shows the capacity of lying. Abhinav Kohli posted the video of Shweta Tiwari where she was seen standing with a co-actor. She was seen in a face mask alongside her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-actor Fahmaan Khan. In the caption for the video, Abhinav Kohli mentioned that the man was Fahmaan Khan and he even tagged Shweta Tiwari.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Shweta Tiwari said that it is easy for people to judge and added that what people think of her doesn't bother her. She also spoke about how most people have been pointing fingers at her primarily because it was her second marriage. Shweta Tiwari said that blaming the woman for a failed marriage is common and added that it's not fair to women in difficult marriages.

Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, got married in July of 2013. They even have a son named Reyansh Kohli. After the separation, Reyansh Kohli lives with his mother and elder sister, Palak Tiwari, who was born to Shweta and her first husband Raja Choudhary. After Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated, fans started to speculate about the cause of their divorce. Some even implicated that Abhinav Kohli had harassed Palak, however, the latter quashed these rumours.

Speaking about her separation to a news organisation, Shweta Tiwari said that she was going through a difficult time, but is now in a happy space. She then metaphorically stated that she had an 'infection' that she had to get rid of. She mentioned that this 'infection' was poisonous and that she had to take it out. She added that now that she has gotten rid of it, she is feeling genuinely happy.

