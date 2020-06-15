Shweta Tiwari Asks Ex-husband Abhinav Kohli To Stop Harassing Palak Tiwari Online

Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli have been getting involved in quite a few issues that have garnered much attention. Recently Abhinav Kohli posted some pictures related to the whole issue again on his Instagram. The post is a screenshot of Shweta Tiwari's comment asking Abhinav to stop harassing their daughter, while Abhinav Kohli captioned it as - I am a victim of victim card. Read on to know the details.

Shweta Tiwari was first married to Raja Chaudhary. They were married for 7 years and had a daughter named Palak. But due to some issues regarding alcoholism and violence, Shweta Tiwari divorced Raja Chaudhary. After this relationship ended, Shweta Tiwari met Abhinav Kohli and got married to him in 2013, after dating him for three years. But in 2017, issues related to domestic abuse cropped up in the relationship. The couple finally got divorced in 2019.

In a now-deleted post, Palak Tiwari had apparently clarified that Abhinav Kohli had only verbally abused Shweta Tiwari and not physically. The post was later deleted according to Abhinav Kohli, who has several screenshots of the same on his Instagram handle.

'Stop harassing Palak,' says Shweta

To this Shweta Tiwari apparently commented on her ex-husband's page asking him to stop harassing her daughter Palak and that she knew what he was doing very well. There are many screenshots and other posts that Abhinav has posted about on his Instagram profile.

In another post, Abhinav Kohli also put forward their personal conversation on his Instagram page. He captioned the picture - This is our conversation on the 12th April 2020. Lavu/Lovu is Palak Tiwari. I am a victim of victim card. The picture shows a casual conversation between the two.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari have not made any official comments on it yet. Everybody is puzzled as in the screenshots shared by Abhinav Kohli, the couple seem to be together and fine. Shweta posted a story in which she showed her fans bits of the new book she was reading, where lines like - There are good days and hard days for me are highlighted. This could be Shweta's way of reaching out and explaining what this whole situation meant to her.

Promo Pic Credit: Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's Instagram

