Shweta Tiwari's Ex-husband Abhinav Claims No Complaint Was Filed Against Him

Shweta Tiwari recently quashed all the rumours of her reunion with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli after the latter shared a video of her. And now, in Abhinav’s latest Instagram post, he has mentioned that Shweta Tiwari did not file any complaint of domestic violence against him. Abhinav Kohli also shared a WhatsApp chat between the duo to clarify the same.

Abhinav Kohli shared a picture of Shweta on Instagram and wrote, "I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019, she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet."

Earlier, Abhinav Kohli shared a video of Shweta Tiwari standing with one of her co-stars. he was seen in a face mask alongside her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-actor Fahmaan Khan. In the caption for the video, Abhinav Kohli mentioned that the man was Fahmaan Khan and he even tagged Shweta Tiwari. Fans speculated that Shweta Tiwari may have reunited with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. However, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Shweta denied all the rumours. Shweta Tiwari said that in today’s time no matter what one says, it gets printed. She added this shows the capacity of lying.

Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, got married in July of 2013. Shweta Tiwari also has a son named Reyansh with Abhinav Kohli. After the separation, Reyansh Kohli lives with his mother and elder sister, Palak Tiwari. Palak was born to Shweta and her first husband Raja Choudhary. After Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated, fans started to speculate about the cause of their divorce. Some even implicated that Abhinav Kohli had harassed Palak, however, the latter quashed these rumours.

Speaking about her separation to a news organisation, Shweta Tiwari said that she was going through a difficult time, but is now in a happy space. She then metaphorically stated that she had an 'infection' that she had to get rid of. She mentioned that this 'infection' was poisonous and that she had to take it out. She added that now that she has gotten rid of it, she is feeling genuinely happy.

