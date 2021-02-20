Shweta Tiwari's Latest Photoshoot On Instagram Will Make You Want To 'Stop And Stare!'

Shweta Tiwari who became a household name with her role of ‘Prerna’ in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Ki recently took to her Instagram handle to share her stunning pictures that has caused a storm on the Internet. The 40-year-old actor, who recently lost oodles of weight, looked confident than ever and much more comfortable in her skin. Check out Shweta Tiwari’s photos that will leave you mesmerized.

Shweta Tiwari's photos that will make you 'Stop and Stare'

In the Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari wore a cheetah print short dress with a belt and long black boots that went up to her knees. She accessorized herself with a golden bracelet on her wrist and she wore red lipstick and the smoky eyes made her look even more mesmerizing. She added a notorious caption that said “Make them Stop and Stare!”. In the following post, she shared pictures with the same look with a closer shot indoors. She was seen sitting in a chair and gave a smoldering stare in the pictures that left her fans spellbound. Check out Shweta Tiwari's photos on Instagram-

After Shweta Tiwari added the Instagram post, the fans went frenzy on her new look, and within a day the post garnered an overwhelming response. Also, popular television celebrities Sara Khan, Dalljiet Kaur, Ashmit Patel, among many others, were in awe of her new look. Actor Sara Khan wrote “Hottie” with several fire emoticons, Daljit Kaur wrote, “So prettyyy” with a red heart. Some fans left comments saying “Beautiful”, “Hot & Sexy”, while many left heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticons in the comments to compliment Tiwari’s fabulous look. Check out comments on Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post-

Shweta Tiwari’s weight transformation

Shweta Tiwari lost a good amount which she revealed through one of her Instagram posts a couple of weeks ago. She wrote in the caption that it was not easy for her and it took a lot of self-control and willpower. She thanked her nutritionist in the post who made her “difficult journey easy and fun”. After which she has been posing for several photoshoots and the actor looks fabulous than ever with her new physique. Check out Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post about her weight loss-

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Sony TV’s romantic comedy series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which also featured Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. Tiwari portrayed the role of an unmarried middle-aged woman 'Guneet' who moved into the house of Amber Sharma, a widower character played by Varun Badola, as a paying guest. The show which premiered in November 2019 went off the air after a year on the television screen and the last episode aired on November 19, 2020.

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

