Shweta Tiwari Leaves Fans Gushing Over 'OG' Prerna & Komolika's Reunion Photos

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari recently reunited with her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star Urvashi Dholakia at the 20th ITA Awards held on Sunday. Yesterday, Shweta shared two gorgeous pictures with Urvashi on her Instagram handle and showered her with heaps of praise. Thus, the reunion of the 'OG' Prerna Sharma and the fan-favourite Komolika Chaubey left netizens reminiscing about the highly-popular soap opera from back in the days.

Fans gush over 'OG' Prerna and Komolika's reunion photos

On February 14, 2021, a lot of renowned personalities of Indian television came under one roof to attend the 20th Indian Television Academy Awards. Among the many celebrated celebrities who graced the award show with their presence were Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia. While stunning individual photos of both the television divas had already left fans in frenzy, Shweta took the internet by surprise after she posted a couple of selfies with her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star from the award show on Instagram.

In addition to posting the pictures on her Instagram handle, the 40-year-old also all-praise about her former co-star in a sweet note. She wrote, "A woman should be 3 things Intelligent, Strong and bada**! That’s what she is @urvashidholakia". Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, not only netizens but a couple of television celebrities were also left gushing over reunion photos of Prerna and Komolika. While celebrities including Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan and Barkha Sengupta showered the duo with immense love, hundreds of fans also flocked to the comment section of Shweta's post to express their excitement about their reunion.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post below:

About Shweta Tiwari's look at the 20th ITA Awards

Shweta Tiwari made jaws drop as she walked the red carpet of the 20th ITA Awards by flaunting her enviably fit physique in a high-slit sequin gown after shedding 10 kilos recently. She paired her black gown with black stilettos and kept her accessories minimal with chic emerald earrings. The Parvarrish star rounded off her ensemble with a side-parted slick hairdo.

Check out Urvashi Dholakia's photos below:

About Urvashi Dholakia's look at the 20th ITA Awards

Urvashi Dholakia looked like a million bucks at the 20th ITA Awards in a statement black saree by celebrity designer, Rohit Verma. She opted for statement diamond earrings and a black belt to complement her indo-western ensemble. In terms of her makeup, Urvashi went for a dewy look with pink lips and a dramatic wing eyeliner.

Take a look:

