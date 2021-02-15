From Dheeraj Dhoopar To Riddhi Dogra, Pictures From 20th ITA Awards; See Inside

On January 14, 2021, The Indian Television Academy celebrated its crossing of a historic milestone: the completion of 20 years of a highly celebrated existence in Television. The ITA’s crowning glory has been its annual ITA Awards.

The ITA Awards were held on Feb 14 at Goregaon, Filmcity, and will be aired soon on Sony Entertainment Television. Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business revealed in an interaction, "This year ITA is celebrating 20 years of Indian Television, and it is an overwhelming feeling for all of us at Sony Entertainment Television to be a part of this celebrated award ceremony. Especially with the way our industry resuscitated last year and has come back with more innovative ideas and narratives."

The event this year was marked by the 'Milestone Awards' to the most distinguished shows of the last 2 decades, like Balika Vadhu, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and others. Besides, the ITA created a ‘Hall of Fame’, wherein some of the Icons of TV were being showcased. The ITA Honours were also be extended to Media and OTT platforms. The evening was dedicated to the ‘Corona Warriors’, while having a theme of ‘Hope’ beaded into the goings-on.

The event had entertainment in the form of riveting performances by TV’s heart-throbs along with comic gags by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chinky-Minky and anchoring by Manish Paul. Take a look at who all graced the event:

From Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar to Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor Riddhi Dogra, star-studded affair at the ITA Awards 2021:

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar at the ITA awards 2021 wearing a classic black and white tux.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Shweta Tiwari's photo from the ITA awards 2021 in a sizzling black dress.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor Riddhi Dogra in a beautiful long black dress.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna in a stunning long black dress with netted sleeves.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan in a blue blazer and silver-grey pants.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta in a very pretty short yellow-gold and greenish dress.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

My Name is Anthony Gonsalves actor Nikhil Dwivedi in a dark blue blazer paired with navy blue pants.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik in a gorgeous black dress with red print.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor poses for a photo with his wife.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan posing with his young co-star from the show.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Indian actress and model Anuska Ranjan, in a beautiful black dress.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Social media stars Chinki Minki (Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra) pose for a cute photo together in identical short pink dresses.

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Alka Yagnik posing with producer Anu Ranjan.

