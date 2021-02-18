Shweta Tiwari's Trainer Gives Glimpse Of Actor's Workout Session; Says 'She Is Recovering'

On February 17, 2021, television actor Shweta Tiwari’s trainer, Prasad Shirkee took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the former's workout session. In the picture, Shweta can be seen resting by the side of a wall that has Salman Khan’s poster. The actor can be seen donning a Puma tee and black pants. Prasad captioned the picture as, “She is not sleeping, just recovering for her next move. Never give up…” and tagged Shweta Tiwari in the post.

Shweta Tiwari's fitness trainer: "She is recovering for her next move"

Shweta Tiwari, recently, informed her fans and followers that she has lost almost ten kgs, on her Insta handle. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor has also opened up about her weight loss journey with the help of her nutritionist. The actor was soon to notice the post and commented, “SIR! SIR!”.

Shweta Tiwari's weight loss journey

On February 7, 2021, Shweta shared a pair of pictures with her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel. In the picture, the duo can be seen flaunting their bright smiles while posing for the camera. Shweta wore a white tee, which she paired up with a black jacket and black pants. Kinita wore a brown floral full-sleeved maxi dress. Shweta penned a long caption describing her journey of weight loss.

She wrote, “Weight Loss! Phew… Weight loss is not easy… it’s very hard! You need lot of dedication lost of self control and will power!”. “But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life, Who make this difficult journey easy and fun!”. She continued, “I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape… Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements, following up morning to evening!”. “I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia”, she concluded.

Responding to Shweta Tiwari's photos, Kinita wrote, “Awww!!!! Your dedication and will is what gets me so excited. It give me so much pride in seeing the efforts you put in. I have a vision for you and we are going to achieve it…. SOOOON love you @shweta.tiwari” with several red hearts and a kissing face emoji.

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

