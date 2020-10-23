Shweta Tripathi And Nikhil Mehrotra Hope 'Laghu Shanka' Will Spark Important Conversations

Shweta Tripathi is a notable Indian television and film actor who has been primarily been recognised for her out-of-the-ordinary roles in films and shows. She has been seen playing such characters in films like ‘Masaan,’ ‘Haraamkhor,’ and ‘Gone Kesh’ among many other of her projects. In a recent interview with ‘Outlook’, Shweta and writer-director Nikhil Mehrotra talked about ‘Laghu Shanka,’ their new short film. Nikhil has been known for his work as a writer in quite a few Bollywood films such as ‘Dangal,’ ‘Chhichhore,’ ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,’ and many more.

'The idea of being perfect impractical'

Shweta Tripathi and Nikhil Mehrotra recently got into talks with ‘Outlook’ about their upcoming short film project together. ‘Laghu Shanka’ is a film about a to-be-married girl who has a bed-wetting problem and how her parents try to prevent her husband and in-laws from finding out about it. Shweta believes that the idea of being perfect in all aspects of life is not practical, as life is not like that. We all have flaws and accepting that is important said Shweta about her character as ‘Shruti’ in the film.

'Laghu Shanka' is close to Nikhil's heart

Nikhil Mehrotra said Shweta was an obvious choice for the role of ‘Shruti’ in his film. Nikhil, who has written and directed the film, says that it would be an achievement if it leads to a conversation around the topic as the story holds certain significance in his life. He revealed that the intention behind the movie was to address the issue and break the stereotype.

OTT platforms have many advantages

Both, Shweta and Nikhil, find OTT platforms to be a massive boon for filmmakers, actors and even the audience who consume the content. Nikhil feels that OTT platforms have brought about fresher and unusual content in India, that the viewers are now wanting even more of. According to Shweta, the biggest advantage of such platforms is that they are easily accessible and offer a variety of choices for the audience to select from. Shweta also added that women are being portrayed in a better manner now and that things have become more real due to OTT platforms.

Nikhil has been the writer for many other films like ‘Panga,’ ‘Ittefaq,’ ‘Banjo,’ and ‘Kill Dil.’ He is largely known for his ability to incorporate humour in the best possible way into situations in his stories. Shweta, who is a prominent face of Indian shows and films, was recently seen starring in films such as ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Cargo’ on Netflix. The actor has also featured in popular shows like ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Made in Heaven,’ ‘TVF Tripling,’ and many others.

