Shweta Tripathi Poses With 'The Gone Game' Co-stars, Says 'Finally Got To Meet All'

Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi was on cloud nine recently when she bonded with the entire star cast of her latest release web show The Gone Game. The actress shared pictures from the reunion which was hosted by actor Sanjay Kapoor at his residence on Instagram. In the pictures, fans can see Shweta's co-actors including Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Arjun Mathur posing together.

Shweta Tripathi catches up with The Gone Game star cast

While sharing the pictures, the actress thanked Sanjay Kapoor for hosting the star cast of the web show at his house and feeding all with rajma chawal. In the pictures, the four actors can be seen smiling and posing for the clicks as they spend some time together while having fun. In the caption, Sjhweta who was elated to meet the entire “Gujral” family, wrote, “Finally got to meet and celebrate with my Gujral family. Heart-warming conversations, a lot of, and there was Rajma chawal!! 😍Thank you, daddy Gujral, Sanjay Kapoor for being such a host.” At last, the actress ended the caption by expressing ber curiosity to meet the entire star cast of the web show soon.

Read: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Share New 'Mirzapur 2' Posters With Stinging Dialogues

Read: 'JL50' To 'The Gone Game': Thriller Shows And Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

Veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Super evening.” Along with many heart-shaped emoticons. The story of the Gone Game revolves around Shahil Gujral (Arjun Mathur), a man who suddenly disappeared during the lockdown. Shahil's father Rajeev Gujral (Sanjay Kapoor) and sister are trying their very best to find out the truth about Shahil's mysterious disappearance. The highlight of the show is that it is completely filmed during lockdown and self-isolation.

Apart from the lead, the series also featured Lubna Salim as Barkha Kapoor, who is a close friend to the Gujral family. On the other side, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya played the significant characters in the series named Prateek Jindal and Subhash Chaudhary. The star cast of mystery-thriller also has Milind Adhikari and Nikhil Agarwal in supporting roles. Interesting, all the actors in the web show shot separately from different locations due to lockdown, which incidentally is how the story also unfolds. The show was executed through remote direction, ingenious cinematography, and using limited equipment. (Image credit: Shweta Tripathi Sharma/ Instagram)

Read: Rajkummar Rao Reviews 'The Gone Game' Web-series; Says 'It Blew My Mind!'

Read: 'The Gone Game' Review: An Experimental Series That Tests Limits Of Pandemic Film-making

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.