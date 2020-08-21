'The Gone Game' Review: An Experimental Series That Tests Limits Of Pandemic Film-making

Several filmmakers are trying to experiment with moviemaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple directors across the globe have tried to film entire movies while abiding by the strict social distancing rules implemented due to the pandemic. Many of these films are completely shot indoors.

The Gone Game is one such experimental project that aims to test the limits of filmmaking during the COVID-19 lockdown. This four-episode miniseries recently premiered on Voot Select. The Gone Game even uses the COVID-19 pandemic as a major plot point in the series. Here is what critics have to say about the latest Voot Select original series.

'The Gone Game' Review

The Gone Game tells the story of Sahil Gujral (played by actor Arjun Mathur), who mysteriously disappears. His family thinks that he is a victim of the COVID-19 virus, but they soon discover that his death was far more sinister. The show then turns into a thriller mystery as Shail's family tries to uncover the truth.

The Gone Game also features Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sahil's wife who is addicted to social media. The show immediately implies that Sahil's wife is not really worried about him and is more concerned with the clicks his condition generates. Her role in the death of Sahil is also a focus of the show.

Moreover, the show also deals with a subplot focused on Sahil Gujral's businessman father (played by Sanjay Kapoor). Sahil's father seems to be in trouble and is being blackmailed by a thug played by Dibyendu Chatterjee. Meanwhile, the final subplot deals with Sahil's sister (played by Shweta Tripathi) and her ex-lover, who are trying to find out the truth about Sahil's death.

Throughout The Gone Game, characters interact with each other using their smartphones. The show also explores how people are becoming overreliant on technology, especially right now when the world is on lockdown. The Gone Game mainly discusses how people are adapting to the current climate by centring their lives around social media and modern technology.

However, many critics seem to think that the acting in the series is lacklustre. The actors have to perform indoors and do not interact with each other directly. Many critics felt like this lack of real interpersonal contact affected the acting capabilities of the lead performers. The Gone Game currently has an 8.8/10 score on IMDB.

[Promo from Voot Select Instagram]

