Shweta Tripathi Gets Nostalgic As 'Masaan' Clocks 5 Years, See Throwback Pics

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 debut film Masaan featuring Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, and Richa Chadha completed 5 years on July 24. To celebrate the glorious journey, Shweta who marked her debut in Bollywood with the film, took a walk down the memory lane and shared some memories on social media. The actress shared pictured with her other co-actors and the entire team members from the film premiere in Benaras. While sharing the pictures, the actress revealed everything that makes Masaan special and close to heart.

Shweta Tripathi gets nostalgic as Masaan clocks 5 years

The actress shared the beautiful memories on Instagram and penned a heart-warming note along to express her happiness about the film clocking five years. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her teammates while in the rest she can be seen taking the center stage and speaking about the film while addressing her fans. While captioning the post, the actress who played the role of Shaalu Guta, looked back at her journey over the years. She wrote that five years back one of the most important things happened in her life.

Read: 'Mirzapur' Actor Shweta Tripathi Gives Glimpse Of Dubbing Session As Fans Await Season 2

Read: Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Are At Their Goofy Best In This Throwback Video, Watch

She mentioned that for an actor that first Friday, when the world sees them on the BIG screen is the best moment of their life. Shweta further wrote that all her co-actors, the entire team, the story, the music. Is very special and close to her heart. Adding, Shweta recalled the time when the film was premiered in Banaras and wrote that she did her own makeup during then and had butterflies in her stomach as she was scared as to how the audience would react after watching it. At last, she thanked her fans for their love and unconditional support to the film and the poetry in the film.

Apart from Shweta, Vicky Kaushal who also made his Bollywood debut with the film, shared a slew of photos from the film to celebrate the day. As seen in the post, BTS stills of actors like Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi among others are shared by Vicky. As a part of the caption, Vicky dropped balloons. Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his impeccable role in Masaan. The film was well-received by the audience and was also critically-acclaimed.

The story of the film revolves around India's holy river, Ganga, where four people with a strict moral code, face prejudice. The award-winning film follows two heart-breaking tales. The movie is about how Deepak (Vicky) falls in love with an upper-caste girl, Devi (Richa), and welcomes turbulence. However, the fear of the caste system does not deter the duo from embracing love.

Read: 'Masaan' Actor Shweta Tripathi Urges All To Ditch Sanitary Napkins,bats For Menstrual Cups

Read: Vicky Kaushal Shares Stills From 'Masaan' As Film Clocks 5 Years; Check Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.