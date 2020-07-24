Vicky Kaushal Shares Stills From 'Masaan' As Film Clocks 5 Years; Check Post

As Masaan clocks 5 years on July 24, Vicky Kaushal shared a slew of photos from the film to celebrate the day. As seen in the post, BTS stills of actors like Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi among others are shared by Vicky. As a part of the caption, Vicky dropped balloons.

Vicky Kaushal's post

Also Read | Richa Chadha's movie 'Masaan': Here are 5 reasons that make the film a must-watch

Also Read | Richa Chadha gets nostalgic sharing pics from her Cannes 2015 premiere for 'Masaan

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his impeccable role in Masaan. The film also marked Vicky's debut in Bollywood in 2015. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan was well-received by the audience and was also critically-acclaimed. Masaan cast includes actors Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra among others.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha recently spoke to an entertainment portal and said that she thought Masaan was a really brave film and that it reflected the reality of India. Talking about people in smaller towns, Chadha said that they are torn between very traditional societal norms and people around them. Expressing about why she wanted to do the film, the actor continued that Masaan dealt with things like caste and so it sounded very interesting to her.

Moreover, the plot of Masaan is set around India's holy river, Ganga, where four people with a strict moral code, face prejudice. The award-winning film follows two heart-breaking tales. The movie is about how Deepak (Vicky) falls in love with an upper-caste girl, Devi (Richa) and welcomes turbulence. However, the fear of the caste system does not deter the duo from embracing love.

On May 19, 2015, Masaan premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes film festival and won two awards. Masaan and its whole team got a 5-minute standing ovation after the movie's premiere in Cannes. Apart from this, the film has won numerous accolades.

Even though Masaan churned average numbers at the box office, the actors' performances were lauded by fans. The music is composed by the Indian band, The Indian Ocean, and the songs of the movie are written by Varun Grover. Some of the numbers like Tu Kisi Rail Si, Mann Kasturi among others managed to strike the right chord.

Also Read | 'Masaan' actor Shweta Tripathi urges all to ditch sanitary napkins,bats for menstrual cups

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's debut movie 'Masaan' won many awards and accolades; See list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.