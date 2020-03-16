Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Yuvraj Singh's Choice If A Biopic Is Ever Made On The Cricketer

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut on the big screen in the 2019 released Gully Boy. He has gained much appreciation with his performance as MC Sher in the movie. The actor gained much fan following after the film and it seems like one of them is a popular cricketer, Yuvraj Singh as he wishes to see Siddhant in his biopic. Read to know what Yuvraj said about Siddhant.

Yuvraj Singh wants Siddhant Chaturvedi in his biopic?

In an interview with a daily, Yuvraj Singh was asked about which actor would he want to see portraying him on the big screen if a biopic on the cricketer is ever made. Answering the question, Yuvraj jokingly said that probably he would play himself but that would be a bit desperate. Talking further, he said that it is the director’s job to decide.

Yuvraj Singh then stated that if it is going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi would be ideal to portray him on screen. The actor, who played MC Sher in Gully Boy, is a good option he added. The cricketer mentioned that he would love to see Siddhant in the film.

Apparently, Siddhanth Chaturvedi has appeared in web series which is based on cricket. It is Inside Edge 1 and 2. Siddhanth as Prashant Kanaujia in the series earned many praises for his innocent portrayal of the character. It was the first time when he grabbed much attention.

Biopic on cricketers are among the most popular ones on OTT platforms as Indians are said to be crazy for the sport. Earlier, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Azhar were few of the biopics on Indian cricket players. The upcoming film 83 is also based on the Cricket World Cup of1983 showing the life journey of Kapil Dev. So a biopic on Yuvraj Singh, who is a well-known Indian cricketer and a cancer survivor might be possible next.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a few interesting lineups. It includes Shakun Batra’s next along with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is the sequel of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The second installment of the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and newcomer Sharvari.

