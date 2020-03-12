Siddhant Chaturvedi Wishes His Younger Brother For His Board Exams With An Adorable Pic

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a heartfelt and adorable photo on his social media handles. The throwback photo featured a younger Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with his kid brother. The actor posted this photo online to wish his brother luck for the upcoming board exams.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's brother is currently in the 10th standard and is preparing for the upcoming board exams. Which is why the actor decided to share a heartfelt message for his brother on his social media page. Below is the photo that Siddhant Chaturvedi shared on all his social media pages.

Kal tak khelta pehne Papa ke Specs

Aur Aaj kal tujhe 10th boards ka stress.🤓 #MeraBhai

To all my young buddies -

Learning’s never a waste and

Knowledge is your guard.

To pass is a blessing,

and To not; is an artist waiting to Cheer-Phaad! 👊 #BestWishes ❤️ #Boards pic.twitter.com/gEJX7UH9oW — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) March 11, 2020

The adorable throwback photo features a younger Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with his brother who is playfully pulling the actor's cheek. In the caption for the image, Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned how his brother used to play with his father's spectacles, but he was now all grown up and was worried about his board exams. Further, Siddhant Chaturvedi also reassured all his young fans by telling them that their hard work was absolutely worth it.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the upcoming crime comedy film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will play the role of Bunty in the film and will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari, and Yashpal Sharma. The film is directed by Varun V. Sharma and is set to release on June 26, 2020.

