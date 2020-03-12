The Debate
Siddhant Chaturvedi Wishes His Younger Brother For His Board Exams With An Adorable Pic

Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared an adorable throwback photo with kid brother. He also used the post to wish his brother luck for the upcoming board exams.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a heartfelt and adorable photo on his social media handles. The throwback photo featured a younger Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with his kid brother. The actor posted this photo online to wish his brother luck for the upcoming board exams.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a touching throwback photo to wish his brother for his board exams

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi asks fans a question but Deepika Padukone's response steals the show

Siddhant Chaturvedi's brother is currently in the 10th standard and is preparing for the upcoming board exams. Which is why the actor decided to share a heartfelt message for his brother on his social media page. Below is the photo that Siddhant Chaturvedi shared on all his social media pages. 
Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', shares pic

The adorable throwback photo features a younger Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with his brother who is playfully pulling the actor's cheek. In the caption for the image, Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned how his brother used to play with his father's spectacles, but he was now all grown up and was worried about his board exams. Further, Siddhant Chaturvedi also reassured all his young fans by telling them that their hard work was absolutely worth it. 

Also Read | From Siddhant Chaturvedi to Akshay Kumar; list of B-town stars who became actors by chance

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the upcoming crime comedy film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will play the role of Bunty in the film and will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari, and Yashpal Sharma. The film is directed by Varun V. Sharma and is set to release on June 26, 2020. 

Also Read | Ananya Panday wishes her sister on her birthday, Siddhant Chaturvedi finds it 'Cute'  

 

 

First Published:
