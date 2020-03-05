Siddhanth Chaturvedi Reveals Why He Would Buy Products That His Idol Virat Kohli Promoted

Siddhanth Chaturvedi has gotten mainstream success through his role in the popular Gully Boy. He has managed to make it to the headlines by becoming the brand ambassador of a men’s grooming brand called Ustraa. In the same context, he revealed the real reason behind backing a grooming brand. MC Sher said he was always a huge SRK fan and would want to buy the products he endorsed. He said it is important to do so and gives another example for the same. He mentions his love for the Indian captain, Virat Kohli and revealed he would do anything Virat does. Read more about Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi becomes the brand ambassador of Ustraa

Siddhanth Chaturvedi recently spoke to a news publishing house and said that it was important for becoming a brand ambassador of a brand. He mentioned the importance of men’s grooming which certainly got him to like the brand Ustraa. He is also psyched to be a part of the Ustraa team and said that "Who would have thought that one day I would become the face of a brand!"

Siddhanth Chaturvedi on men's grooming

Siddhanth Chaturvedi also spoke about the importance of men’s grooming. The actor said It is important to be well-groomed, especially when one is going out for an occasion like aa date, a professional meeting or attending a gathering. He revealed that he is a bit lazy by nature to groom himself every day. But being a part of the film and showbiz industry made him get used to the practice of being presentable at all times.

