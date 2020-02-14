Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A BTS Picture To Celebrate 1 Year Of 'Gully Boy'

Siddhant Chaturvedi started his acting career in 2016 as a cast member of a TV series by the name Life Sahi Hai. Later, he was seen in the 2017 hit Amazon TV series Inside Edge. But his big break into the Hindi film industry came from the movie Gully Boy which has at its first anniversary on February 14, 2020. On the day of the film's anniversary, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram to share a BTS picture from the sets of Gully Boy. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday And Shakun Batra Spotted At A Dinner Outing In Mumbai

Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates the first anniversary of Gully Boy:

In this post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi, we can see Ranveer Singh in his role of Murad Ahmed AKA "Gully Boy" while Siddhant is seen in the role of MC Sher. It is a picture from the song Mere Gully Mein and, in it, we can see Ranveer holding Siddhant and appreciating him for the work he has done. He captioned the picture by writing "#OneYearOfGullyBoy ❤️".

Read Also| Siddhant Chaturvedi's Upcoming Movies That You Must Check Out

Gully Boy is a movie directed by Zoya Akhtar and showcases the story of the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh, we can see Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma in prominent roles. We also see Mumbai street rappers like Emiway Bantai, Divine, Kaam Bhari, and others. Gully Boy was one of the most successful movies in 2019 and was loved by the fans. The film was a hit at the box office too.

Read Also| Siddhant Chaturvedi's Casual Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Day Out; See Pics

Posts by Siddhant on the one-year anniversary of Gully Boy:

Read Also| Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts An ‘insta-antakshari’ Sitting In A Bath Tub, Fans Jump Aboard

(Image courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.