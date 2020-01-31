Siddhant Chaturvedi's Casual Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Day Out; See Pics

Siddhant Chaturvedi is known to have a colourful personality who has a notable fan base for his snazzy vibe and his chic wardrobe. Take a look at some of the Gully Boy actor's casual outfits and looks. These are super easy to carry on a weekend party, travel outfits or for your daily fashion.
Posing for a vacation picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi combined an ochre-coloured denim jacket with sunflower yellow t-shirt. Along with the bloomy upper-wear, he paired dusky jogger pants. However, the whole casual look was taken away by the quirk brick design socks and his sport sneakers.
In his recent airport look, Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned in a red sweatshirt, holding a takeaway cup. He complemented his look with red gloves. However, his grey binny cap took away the show. Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram picture.
While shooting at the YRF Studios, the Gully Boy actor was spotted sipping tea at a local tea stall. He went for blue tracks and a dusky hoodie with casual flip flops. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photo.
In this photoshoot post, Siddhant opted for a white t-shirt pairing it with a blue shirt jacket. He went for grey checkered pencil pants and paired a pair of white sneakers with it. Check out the post below.
Check out Siddhant's ripped jeans casual look. He paired the jeans with a blue khaki shirt and white khaki jacket over it. Have a look at his picture.
