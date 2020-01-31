Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Casual Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Day Out; See Pics

Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the character of MC Sher in his Bollywood debut film 'Gully Boy'. The fashionable actor's casual outfits can give some fashion goals.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi is known to have a colourful personality who has a notable fan base for his snazzy vibe and his chic wardrobe. Take a look at some of the Gully Boy actor's casual outfits and looks. These are super easy to carry on a weekend party, travel outfits or for your daily fashion. 

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi's Sharp Suit Looks That Will Leave You Drooling, See Pics

Siddhant Chaturvedi's denim jacket and quirky socks

Posing for a vacation picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi combined an ochre-coloured denim jacket with sunflower yellow t-shirt. Along with the bloomy upper-wear, he paired dusky jogger pants. However, the whole casual look was taken away by the quirk brick design socks and his sport sneakers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Also Read | Neha Dhupia on completing 2 decades in front of camera: 'Never thought I'd last this long'

Siddhant Chaturvedi's red sweatshirt

In his recent airport look, Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned in a red sweatshirt, holding a takeaway cup. He complemented his look with red gloves. However, his grey binny cap took away the show. Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan turned narrator for THESE blockbuster Bollywood films

Siddhant Chaturvedi at 'Chai Ki Tapri' outfit

While shooting at the YRF Studios, the Gully Boy actor was spotted sipping tea at a local tea stall. He went for blue tracks and a dusky hoodie with casual flip flops. Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Also Read | Shabana Azmi "to be discharged soon": Javed Akhtar gives health update

Siddhant Chaturvedi's casual-formal look

In this photoshoot post, Siddhant opted for a white t-shirt pairing it with a blue shirt jacket. He went for grey checkered pencil pants and paired a pair of white sneakers with it. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant Chaturvedi's ripped jeans

Check out Siddhant's ripped jeans casual look. He paired the jeans with a blue khaki shirt and white khaki jacket over it. Have a look at his picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Promo Image Credits - Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA