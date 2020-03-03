Siddhant Chaturvedi Asks Fans A Question But Deepika Padukone‘s Response Steals The Show

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently uploaded an unusual picture of himself on his social media handle. Deepika Padukone had the most laud worthy comment for the picture. She created a pun which was just apt for the picture posted.

Deepika Padukone’s pun for Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame recently uploaded a not-so-usual picture of himself. In the picture posted, he can be seen posing in a cup of green tea. He can be spotted wearing a completely green outfit while he floated in a transparent cup. He was also wearing a hat and a jacket in the picture posted. Considering the weird edit, he asked his followers to caption the picture, suggesting that he wanted his fans to get creative with it. One of the many people to comment on the post has been Deepika Padukone. She decided to get creative as she made a pun out of his name. She had written Siddhant CharurveTea. Have a look at the post and the comment on it here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also carried the joke forward as he replied to Deepika’s comment. Have a look at the reply here.

Read ‘Gully Boy’ Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Compliment On Vicky Kaushal's Pic Is Making Netizens LOL

Also read Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diving Lessons Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic'

Siddhant Chaturvedi cast opposite Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to be seen in a film opposite actor Deepika Padukone. The film will also star actor Ananya Panday and is expected to be a modern love story. The untitled film is being directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

Image Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Read From Siddhant Chaturvedi To Akshay Kumar; List Of B-town Stars Who Became Actors By Chance

Also read Siddhant Chaturvedi Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Shares Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.