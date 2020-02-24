Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diving Lessons Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi amazed audiences with his splendid performance in the movie Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. The role of MC Sher essayed by him was much loved by fans and critics alike. The young star has interesting projects in his kitty. Apart from his acting, he is known among fans for his muscular and well-built physique. Flaunting his physique, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen giving his fans diving lessons recently.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sharing a picture wherein he can be seen doing a handstand. The picture appears to be clicked at a beach. Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote alongside how it is a diving lesson for his hydrophobic fans. The picture was much loved by his fans as they filled his comment section with praise and fire emoticons.

Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s picture here:

Siddhant was also seen sharing a few other pictures from the same place. The pictures have taken social media by storm. Have a look at them here.

What is next in store for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon star alongside Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The crime-comedy is directed by debutante Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It served as a sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. Sharvari Wagh will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the movie.

The plot of Bunty Aur Babli 2 revolves around the lives of Bunty and Babli who are known to con people all over India. The movie reunites Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years. Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi will also star in Shakun Batra’s next project. The untitled project will also feature Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in prominent roles.

