Siddhanth Kapoor Has Worked As An Assistant Director For These Movies

Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor. Having played supporting characters in many movies like Shootout at Wadala (2013), Ugly (2014), Jazbaa (2015), Haseena Parkar (217), Bombairiya (2019), Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship (2020), and more, Siddhant has successfully created a place for himself in the hearts of the audience. However, fans might be unaware that before becoming an actor, Siddhanth Kapoor was an Assistant Director for many movies. Read on to know more:

Siddhanth Kapoor has worked as an AD for these movies

Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Siddhanth Kapoor served as an Assistant Director for Priyadarshan’s Bhagam Bhag. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the members of a drama troupe who get in trouble for a murder. Things get worse when they find their actress committed suicide and realise that it is somehow linked with the murder.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Siddhanth Kapoor worked as an Assistant Director for Priyadarshan’s Chup Chup Ke. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in major roles. The plot of the film revolves around a debt-ridden young man who attempts suicide but is rescued only to find that his luck is finally smiling upon him.

Bhool Bhulaiya (2007)

Siddhanth Kapoor also worked as an Assistant Director for Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiya. The film has Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, and Vidya Balan in major roles. The plot of the film revolves around an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.

Dhol (2007)

This is another Priyadarshan movie for which Siddhanth Kapoor worked as an assistant director. The movie features Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around four laidback friends who try to woo a rich girl in order to live a wealthy lifestyle. Their plan, however, goes horribly wrong after they get embroiled with a notorious criminal.

