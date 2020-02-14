Siddhant Chaturvedi Sports A Japanese Samurai Avatar In This 'Gully Boy' Fan Art

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi evidently emerged as one of the breakout stars from 2019's Gully Boy. Siddhant played the role of rapper MC Sher in the movie who was a constant support to Ranveer Singh's lead character Murad Ahmed. Gully Boy completes one year since its release today i.e. February 14, 2020. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the film, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some fan arts on his Instagram. Check them out below -

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares Gully Boy fan art

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and shared fan arts of his character MC Sher re-imagined in various avatars. One of the avatars features his character redesigned as a samurai sporting a kimono. Another fan art features his character sitting on a golden throne as a lion rests down near his feet. Siddhant also took to his Twitter to share how Gully Boy changed his life one year ago. Besides this, Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted some other photos from the sets of Gully Boy to celebrate its one-year anniversary Check out his posts below -

Image courtesy - Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

