Siddhant Chaturvedi Left Clueless As Fan Refers To Him As "bro", Asks Him To "wife Her"

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently uploaded a picture of himself which has left his fans with heart eyes. The highlight of the post came up in the comment section and he had a funny little conversation with a flirty fan. People can be seen hailing him for his sense of humour and wit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi left confused by a fan’s comment

Siddhant Chaturvedi recent posted a picture of himself in a casual outfit and his fans have been going gaga over it. One of his fans commented on the post that she wants him to make her his wife. However, what was uncertain about the comment was that the fan also called Siddhant “Bro”. Siddhant Chaturvedi decided to express his confusion while he also gave it a humorous element. He wrote as a reply that the comment is quite confusing and has also called her “Sis” at the end of the sentence. Have a look at their little conversation here.

The comment had come upon a picture that was recently uploaded on Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram handle. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a red T-shirt with a pair of grey shorts. He can be seen wearing white shoes with a pair of funky red, blue and white check design socks. Siddhant Chaturvedi can also be seen wearing Airpods in the picture put up. Have a look at the post here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen in the second part of the iconic Bollywood film, Bunty Aur Babli. The film will star him opposite Bollywood debutant actor Sharvari. Have a look at the confirmation news given out by Yash Raj Films here.

Image Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

