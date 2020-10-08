Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Pic Of Doing A Cartwheel As He Enjoys His Goa Vacation

Not long ago Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi left for the shoot of Shakun Batra's untitled directorial, ticking all boxes of his prior commitments before leaving for Goa. The actor has been sharing stills and videos, be it jamming with the director with a Ukulele or working out and even stills of some picturesque locations longing us to slide down for a quick getaway.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares picture while working out in Goa

The actor, keeping his audience virtually together through the work trip, shared yet another still while working out and attempting a cartwheel with the caption, "Back to #Tricking #Kicking and #Parkour" (sic). Siddhant Chaturvedi has been training and constantly working out, including his boxing sessions, and it’s always a treat to see him working out. The actor was dressed in a casual blue shirt (which gave goa vibes) and a pair of black shorts.

The Gully Boy actor shared his first single, Dhoop during the lockdown, which was widely appreciated by his fans. They happened to love how Siddhant Chaturvedi hit the right chords with his song. Apart from receiving immense love for his single album, Siddhant Chaturvedi also has a number of projects under his belt.

The first is a sequel film of Bunty and Babli, produced by Aditya Chopra. Directed by Varun Sharma, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and actor Sharvari, who will be making her debut in Bollywood. Next is Shakun Batra's film, for which the actor is currently in Goa. Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, which is expected to release next year. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film will also feature Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Known as Desi Ghostbusters, this film will be the first film of the three actors together.

