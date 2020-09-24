Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares His Warm-up Video, Fans Say 'Sher Aaya'; Watch

On Thursday morning, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and gave a peek into his warm-up session in Goa. As seen in the video, Siddhant wore his cross-training wrist straps and performed kick-boxing. The actor was drenched in sweat as he went on to warm up amid greenery. The video gave a glimpse of the beautiful scenic view behind.

Sharing the clip, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Warming up", followed by a tiger emoticon. Soon, Siddhant Chaturvedi's fitness video was flooded with love as fans rushed to drop endearing comments.

A user wrote, "McGregor must be scared now", whereas another fan wrote, "Keep it going, buddy". Many were simply in awe of his physique as they dropped hearts and fire emoticons. A bunch of his followers wrote, "Sher Aaya."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's warm-up video

Siddhant Chaturvedi was presumably prepping up to shoot his sequences for Shakun Batra's upcoming film. A week ago, Siddhant posted a boomerang on his Instagram story which gave a glimpse of how his crew members sported PPE kits. He captioned the post as, "#LetsRoll". Meanwhile, Siddhant has a couple of films lined up in his kitty.

The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2. Recently, YRF announced that the team of the film wrapped up the shoot. Along with the announcement, they posted a group picture which featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari and Saif Ali Khan. Siddhant reposted the same portrait and wrote, "Wrapped up Bunty Aur Babli 2 with one last song. Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented."

Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Siddhant is also roped in for the upcoming film Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the movie is slated for a 2021 release. The first look poster of the movie was unveiled on July 20. The poster showed the trio in formals, with funny expressions on their faces. "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World," wrote Siddhant. The makers of the movie also dropped some BTS videos which amped up the expectation of moviegoers.

