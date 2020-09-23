Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Beautiful Picture From Goa While Shooting For Shakun's Film

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently posted a picture on his Instagram story where the actor could be spotted in Goa. The post features green pastures and the beach at the same time and Siddhant could be spotted wearing a mask. Take a look at his post and read more updates about the actor.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi shares on-set post as he resumes work

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Goa post

Pic Credit: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi shares WFH post; fans reply with hilarious comments

In the picture uploaded by the actor, fans can spot the actor walking towards the camera. The star can be seen wearing a maroon vest and black shorts. His face is covered with a face mask. A green fence, field, and a view of the beach is also visible in the post.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a video of him relaxing as his mother gives a massage

The post was snapped in Goa where the actor is shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film will also feature the actors like Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli which came out in 2005. The 2005 film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the main roles and was directed by Shaad Ali. The movie was a commercial success and according to reports, was the second highest-grossing movie of that year.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi shows how his workout goes wrong, Ishaan Khatter laughs out loud

Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos

Siddhant Chaturvedi is very active on his Instagram and keeps posting pictures on the social media platform. Most of his pictures are quite artistic and often feature the iconic black borders. In one of his recent posts, fans could spot the actor with an umbrella. The post featured a rather romantic line in it: 'We tried to speak with our masks on but eyes and lips spelt love differently' (sic). Take a look at his post:

In another post, fans could spot the actor getting a haircut from his friend. The actor was spotted shirtless in his post. The caption for the post read, 'Cycle se aaj BM tak Double seat waala bhai, Side pe khada jab Side hero tha Aaj bhi zameeni, jab Lead tera bhai. Happy birthday @gautam0099 Mera bhai" (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.