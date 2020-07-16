Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks About His Admiration For Deepika Padukone's Dedication To Work

Deepika Padukone is all set to share the big screen with the actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The latter recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal and praised Padukone's acting skill. He said her dedication to her craft has often impressed him. Read on to know more details:

Deepika Padukone leaves Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke to a leading entertainment portal where he revealed that his co-star Deepika Padukone has left him impressed with her dedication to her craft. Talking about her, the Gully Boy actor said that she is the most “beautiful and graceful woman” he has ever seen, both on-screen and off-screen. He said that he had always dreamt of meeting and working with her.

The actor further said that they both give each other cues and acted together in a Shakun Batra film. Talking about acting, he said that he forgets himself while acting or reading the script, and added that there was a lot of giving and take between the two, and a lot of improvisation. He then said that Padukone uses “pencils and makers” and is quite organised “as a school kid”.

While reading the script, she uses a ruler and underlines the script, the actor said. He further added that it was fun for him to work with a senior who had a childlike approach towards something that she has been doing for a long time now. The two actors are preparing for their upcoming film that will be helmed by Shakun Batra and is in the production phase currently. It will also feature Ananya Panday in a critical role.

The film is set to release next year and the official dates have not been announced yet. On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all geared up for Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is a romantic flick. It is directed by Varun Sharma and also features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, in major roles. Fans of the Gully Boy star are highly anticipating the actor’s upcoming projects. The actor has been critically acclaimed for his role of MC Sher in the 2019 flick Gully Boy, which garnered him a huge fanbase.

