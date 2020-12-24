Siddhant Chaturvedi Gives Peek Into '51D' Scene Of 'Phone Bhoot' With Cheeky Pic

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media handle and gave a peek into the sets of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot on Thursday, that is December 24. In the photo, the clapboard of Phone Bhoot can be seen hanging on his neck while the actor is posing shirtless in it. While winking and smiling, Chaturvedi is also seen pointing his finger at the clapboard.

Instagramming the picture, Siddhant wrote a caption in Hindi, which read, "Scene kya hai scene kya hai". Spilling the beans further, he added, "51D". To conclude his caption, Chaturvedi also tagged the star cast and the makers of the upcoming film. Scroll down to take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post.

Siddhant gives a peek into Phone Bhoot sets

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post managed to garner an overwhelming response as it bagged more than 40k double-taps and is still counting. On the other hand, a handful of fans went gaga over Siddhant's look. Meanwhile, many from his 1.5M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Interestingly, the actor also shared the same post on the story session of his Instagram handle.

The team of the upcoming film started shooting a few days back. Announcing the same, producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared a picture of a clapboard and wrote, “It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today", in the caption.

Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Phone Bhoot cast will also have Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Not only Katrina but Siddhant and Ishaan too will step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in their career. The horror-comedy will be directed by Gurmeet Singh, who also directed the popular crime series Mirzapur.

The project was first announced in July-end with its first poster, featuring the lead cast. The Bharat actor had written, "The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, Phone Bhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021".

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actor, in his announcement post, hilariously revealed that the shoot for the poster was done in March before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus. On the other hand, the Gully Boy actor's caption on his announcement post was also a little different: "Triple trouble in bhoot world! Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way."

