Inside Edge 2: Richa Chadha And Vivek Oberoi To Be Part Of IPL Auction 2020

Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi’s Inside Edge 2 is based on the grey and glamorous world of Cricket. The Cricket fever is going on in India now with Indian Premier League (IPL) fever taking over as well. The IPL auction is taking place soon this year. According to the reports, the IPL tournament will take place early next year. Even Richa and Vivek's Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge 2 is also similar to IPL tournaments.

Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi to attend IPL auction 2020:

Ever since Inside Edge 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has gained a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. According to media reports, Richa and Vivek portray very important characters in Inside Edge 2. According to reports, the duo might as well attend the IPL auctions for 2020 that is to be held on December 19, 2019. There are no confirmations or announcements by the actors or the makers about the same.

The first season of Inside Edge 2 received immense love and appreciation from the fans and the critics. Even the second instalment by the makers is living up the audience's expectations. Inside Edge 2 is already nailing it and viewers are loving the suspense and the plot of the whole drama series.

The lead cast of the second season saw many new faces which included Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande. The series also has its stellar cast from Season 1, which includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta. The second season of Inside Edge os produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Media and Entertainment. The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

