Inside Edge 2 Actor Tanuj Virwani On Nepotism: Star-kids Have To Slog Too

Apart from being the only son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj Virwani is establishing himself in the industry with his excellent acting skills. Recently, he stole the limelight with Amazon Prime's original series Inside Edge 2. In the previous season of the series, he garnered appreciation from the critics and the viewers. In the second season of the sports-drama, Tanuj continued his character from where he left it in the first season.

After delivering a knockout performance as a cricketer, he recently talked to a leading regional website, giving insights into the preparation of his character for the series. He also commented about nepotism and the struggles of being a star kid.

According to the published report, he mentioned that he relates to his character Vayu Raghavan. He highlighted that Vayu has gone through a set of struggles to reach where he is in the series while expressing his disagreement about star kids getting projects easily. The report mentioned that the 33-year-old actor is competitive and desires to win if he is playing. The report also states that Tanuj believes to prove himself, not for others but for self-satisfaction. Reportedly, he is hoping that now, the audience will recognise him as Tanuj and not as the son of a renowned actor.

According to the report, he talked about how he prepared to picture himself as the captain of a cricket team. He revealed that during the practice session, he was grievously injured a few times. Reportedly, he ended up suffering multiple fractures on his hand during the cricket practice.

What's next in his kitty?

Apart from Inside Edge 2, Tanuj was seen in the ZEE5's original web-series titled Poison. Reportedly, he will also be seen in the series Code M. He has numerous web-series in his kitty including Kamatipura and Cartel, among others.

