Ananya Panday Wishes Her Sister On Her Birthday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Finds It 'Cute'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been a great sister. She often posts pictures with her sister Rysa and is often spotted in the city travelling with her. Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to wish her sister on her birthday. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on her post.

Ananya Panday posted a series of pictures on her Instagram. In the adorable throwback pictures, Ananya looked cute with her sister Rysa. These childhood pictures were praised by her fans on Instagram, they showed their love and wished Ananya Panday’s sister Rhysa a very happy birthday.

She captioned the post by calling her little sister a brat. She wished her sister a happy birthday as she turned 16. She also called Rysa as Rychu and added that she loves her the most in the entire world. See the post from Ananya Panday’s Instagram here.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on the post. He commented saying he found the picture very cute. Look at the actor’s comment here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame with Gully Boy in 2019. He played the character of MC Sher in the movie along with Ranveer Singh. Since then he is flooded with many Bollywood projects. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were in news earlier this year because of their conversation on nepotism. The actor gave a very cheeky reply to her while addressing nepotism on a chat show.

Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The makers recently released the first look of the film. She will also be seen in Fighter opposite south Indian superstar Vijay Devarakonda. The action film is being directed by Puri Jagganadh and will see the romance between Ananya and the South star.

