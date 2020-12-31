Siddhant Chaturvedi Posts About 'do Hazar Ek-kiss', Fan Says 'this Post Is A Visual Treat'

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is quite active on Instagram and shares pictures from film sets, vacations, and of his poems frequently. Chaturvedi currently has three upcoming films, which are Bunty and Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, and newcomer Sharvari, Phone Bhoot with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and Shakun Batra's untitled next opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Read on to know about Sidhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post where he talks about the year 2021.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos

Siddhant Chaturvedi's career took off overnight after his very successful role in the film Gully Boy, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actor was appreciated for his acting skills and instantly became a hit with the masses. Siddhant is quite active on social media and makes sure to post about his upcoming projects with his 1.5 million followers on Instagram. He recently posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen standing in front of a huge brown door, while his voice-over said '2021 aagaya na, good thing's coming up". He was wearing a casual outfit comprising of a white shirt, grey-blue pair of shorts, and white sneakers. He could also be seen holding a skateboard in his hand. His caption read, "Ab jaldi ane ka kya fees lega?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar ek-kiss lega ðŸ˜˜ #2021". You can see his post here.

Siddhant's video was played more than 103k times ever since it was posted and had fans waiting in anticipation for what his next project could be. He also tagged director and cinematographer Karan Kapoor and Gaurav Arora in his post. His post also received a lot of comments from fans and followers. While one comment read, "woahh", another follower wrote, "This post spells all things nice and not-so-wiseðŸ˜„". You can see some of the comments here.

He recently gave a peek into the sets of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot on December 24. In the photo, Siddhant can be seen holding the clapboard of Phone Bhoot in his hand while winking and posing shirtless. Siddhant wrote the caption in Hindi, which read, "Scene kya hai scene kya hai". Spilling the beans further, he added, "51D". To conclude his caption, Chaturvedi also tagged the star cast and the makers of the upcoming film. Take a look at his post.

Image Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Official Instagram Account

