Siddhant Chaturvedi Says 'Colours Are For Feelings' With Monochrome Pic

On February 18, 2021, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture featuring himself. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his intense look while posing for the camera. He can be seen donning a white coloured tee with a black jacket. Sharing his picture, Siddhant informed his fans and followers that he thinks in ‘black and white’ and that his feelings are ‘colours’ in his life.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: "Colors are for feelings"

In Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest picture, he looked into the camera confidently and flaunted his intense looks. One can also see his hair styled neatly in the pic. For the caption, Siddhant penned, “I think in black and white. Colors are for feelings. ‘#MyNotes’”.

As soon as Siddhant Chaturvedi's photo was uploaded, his fans couldn’t stop drooling over his dapper look. Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “You beautyyyy @siddhantchaturvedi” with a red heart, while another one wrote, “U and ur notes” with a kissing face emoticon and a pair of red hearts. A user called him ‘Lovely’ with a pair of heart-eyed face and red hearts. Another one commented, “I think about you in black and white”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an active Instagram user as he often entertains his fans with snippets from his personal and professional life. On February 15, 2021, the actor shared a poster of his next project titled Yudhra. In the poster, he can be seen holding his co-actor Malavika Mohanan. The upper half of the picture shows Malavika’s face which mainly focuses on her kohled eyes. In his caption, Siddhant wrote, “Wo ek dusre ki chahat hai, aur taqqat bhi. (They are each other’s love interest and also their strength) Announcement at 10.30 AM”.

Many of his fans dropped red hearts and expressed their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, “So cool! All the very best brother” with a hugging face and a heart. Another one wrote, “Summer 2022 I’m screaming @siddhantchaturvedi” with clapping hands and a crying face emoticon. A user commented, “Already excited” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “This is so beautiful” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the film is a romantic-action-thriller drama, which is helmed by Ravi Udyawar. It features Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in summer 2022.

Image Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

