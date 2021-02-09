Ishaan Khatter Enjoys Badminton Session With Siddhant Chaturvedi On 'Phone Bhoot' Sets

Ishaan Khatter cannot stop himself from sharing Phone Bhoot BTS pictures and videos. The Dhadak actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing badminton with his co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Just like all the other Phone Bhoot BTS videos and pictures, this new Instagram post is also receiving immense love from the fans. Find out more details about this story below.

Ishaan Khatter shares new Phone Bhoot BTS featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film was announced last year on social media with an official photoshoot between its three leading cast members. Since the film has been announced, the excitement around it is at its peak. For the last few weeks, Ishaan Khatter has been sharing plenty of Phone Bhoot BTS pictures and videos along with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also read | Ishaan Khatter Shows Off Sexy Smouldering Beach Look Adding To His Yin-yang Collection

Ishaan recently took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing badminton with Siddhant. The two Phone Bhoot cast members seem to be having a jolly time as they prep and shoot for the film. Along with this video, Ishaan added a punny Hindi caption, “Baddy baddy deshon mein”. Khatter also stated in his caption, “P.S. Our film is not about badminton”. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram video from Phone Bhoot sets here.

The moment Ishaan shared this video, the comment section was flooded by fans. Many fans were tripping over the video while some shared their excitement about Phone Bhoot. Some even made sure to comment that they cannot wait to watch this horror-comedy. Take a look at all of these comments here.

Also read | Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Enjoy Badminton Sessions, Watch Video

As mentioned earlier, over the past few weeks, Ishaan Khatter has shared many BTS pictures and videos with Siddhant Chaturvedi. A week ago, Ishaan shared a video of him and Siddhant training for the film in Udaipur. In the video, both Ishaan and Siddhant are working out while having plenty of fun. Along with this video, Ishaan also wrote, “Serious training nemesis s***. (we ain’t silly…y’allz silly). Watch this video below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif & 'Phone Booth' Co-star Siddhant Pose With Ishaan Khatter's Coffee; See BTS

Also read | Katrina Kaif Chills With Her 'gang' Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.