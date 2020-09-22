Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares On-set Post As He Resumes Work

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has resumed working as the lockdown began to ease and is now all set to start shooting for his upcoming project. The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to share a post of him resuming shoot for his next project. Along with the post, the actor also penned a quirky caption.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddhant shared a boomerang of the sets of his current location. In the post, one can see notice the actor is taking the video from outside his vanity van. One can also notice the safety precautions being maintained. The crew of the project can be seen sporting the protective gear with mask and shield. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “#LetsRoll with a video camera emoji”. Take a look at the glimpse of the post below.

However, this is not the first time the actor has shared a post regarding his work post lockdown ease. Earlier to this, the actor shared a candid picture of him along with director Shakun Batra. In the post, the duo can be seen having a conversation with each other as they stand on the terrace of a building with a scenic view. Along with this picture, the actor also wrote saying, “A title in the making...” Take a look at this post below.

Seeing this post, fans were super excited to see the actor resume work and went all out to give their best wishes to him. Some of the fans were all hearts over the post, while some wished the actor ‘good luck’ for his project. Take a look at some of the captions below.

Recently, a source close to the actor told Mid-day that Siddhant has been working even when during the lockdown. It was said that he used to do script reading sessions and prepare himself for when he could get back on sets. The actor also revealed that he finished his prior commitments and will also be travelling to Goa to commence shooting for his upcoming, Shakun Batra’s untitled film.

On the work front

The actor has many upcoming projects lined up. Among which he will next be seen starring alongside Ananya Pandey and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next. The movie is reported to release in 2021 and the shooting for the film has already been taking place. Post that, Siddhant will also be seen in the Bunty and Babli sequel alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee.

