Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Video Of Him Relaxing As His Mother Gives A Massage

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to share an adorable video of him getting a hair oil massage from this mother. The actor came up with a rather quirky style of recording a video of himself. Fans are sure going to love this video of the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a video of him getting a hair oil massage from his mother. The video has been divided into two parts - one with a doggy emoji and the other side of the video shows how his mother is oiling his head and how Siddhant is enjoying the video.

One can also the “tail maalish” song in the background. Along with the video the actor also penned a sweet note, he wrote, “abka Antidote Ek...à¤®à¤¾à¤ ke haath ki pyaar bhari Maalish ðŸ’†‍â™‚ï¸” Watch the video below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out and commented all things nice. They praised the actor and his mom for their cute video. Friends, co-stars and fans of the actor left sweet comments on the post after watching the video. One of the users wrote, “So cute”. While the other one wrote, “@siddhantchaturvedi *heart eyes intensify*” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, reels, stories and more. The avid social media user that he is, the actor gives glimpses into his personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a picture of him cutting a few strands of his hair.

In the picture, the actor can be seen pulling out some strands of his hair and cutting it with a small scissor. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, Golmaal hai Bhai sab Golmaal hai. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will share screen space with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the film. Siddhant will also star in Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Fans are very excited about his upcoming projects.

