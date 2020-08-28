Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares WFH Post; Fans Reply With Hilarious Comments

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram earlier this evening, on August 28, 2020, to share a work-from-home post. The actor can be seen posing on a chair and looking away from the camera. Read on:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post on WFH

Siddhant Chaturvedi, in his recent post on Instagram, uploaded a picture of his in formals and a loosened tie. Although the image is a bit blurry, the actor looks dapper as always in his formal outfit. Chaturvedi has been working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He is seen wearing a light shade shirt with formal pants and a dark striped tie. He completed his look with a watch. He captioned the picture as 'Aur Kaisa chal raha hai “Work from home”?' Take a look at his post:

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Video Of Him Relaxing As His Mother Gives A Massage

Siddhant Chaturvedi's fans reacted to his post with some lovely comments. Some commented in a humorous way while some female fans sent cute comments. Few female fans commented saying that work from home just got better after seeing Siddhant. Another fan commented,"Bhaiya pucho mat. Ghar waalo ne work for home bana diya hai".

Image source: Screenshot from Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Dresses Up Like The Rock & Tries To Become 'rakhi Proof'; See Pic

Birthday post for his father

Siddhanth Chaturvedi often shares throwback pictures, videos, and reels on his Instagram page. His Instagram is flooded with his personal and professional as well as workout pictures and videos. He recently uploaded a post on his father's birthday. It's a picture from Siddhanth's childhood with his father and two men dressed as Batman and Santa clause. He looks absolutely adorable while posing for the camera. He captioned the post as, "My superhero doesn’t wear a cape, yet he is the strongest. Happy birthday Papa!â¤ï¸" Fans sent in their wishes for his father in the comment section.

Also Read | Fans Get Emotional As Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Video Of Him Dancing With Sushant

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhanth Chaturvedi has many projects lined up. One of which is a movie starring Ananya Pandey and Deepika Padukone. The film is said to release in 2021. The shoot of the film is on halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also be seen in the Bunty and Babli sequel alongside Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Post On His Journey; Quips 'Hustle Se Haasil'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.