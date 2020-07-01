Siddhant Chaturvedi On Quarantine Body Transformation, Says 'Tera Lockdown Mera Countdown'

Siddhant Chaturvedi became one of the most loved actors in Bollywood soon after his portrayal of MC Sher from the 2019 hit Gully Boy. The actor prior to that was praised tremendously for his role in the web series Inside Edge. However, his popularity among fans grew after the release of Gully Boy as they loved his character in the film. The actor is currently preparing for a few new projects.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi's New Film With Excel Entertainment To Commence By December?

Siddhant Chaturvedi's amazing quarantine body transformation

Also Read | Sanya Malhotra Shares Throwback To Her 'Dangal' Days; Siddhant Chaturvedi Says ‘Dhakkad’

In the meantime, Siddhant Chaturvedi is trying to utilise his time in the best possible way in this quarantine season. The actor has often posted pictures and videos of himself working out and generally helping in household chores. However, his most recent post shows an incredible transformation that Siddhant Chaturvedi has undergone when it comes to fitness. The actor does not shy away from posting shirtless pictures and hence fans have spotted him being fairly fit during this time. The recent picture posted by him shows his toned body and a whole new transformation that Siddhant has gone through.

Also Read | Will Siddhant Chaturvedi Romance Malavika Mohanan In Upcoming Excel Entertainment Film?

The monochrome picture shared by the actor shows his defined abs and upper body which seems more defined than usual. What is rather interesting is the fact that Siddhant Chaturvedi has achieved this during the lockdown period and hence fans and other prominent celebrities were impressed by this. In the caption, Siddhant Chaturvedi rhymes as he speaks about the lockdown being his countdown and how he will shine in terms of fitness when the lockdown is lifted. Many fans and celebrities agreed with the caption of Siddhant and praised him for his amazing and impressive lockdown body transformation.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for a new film, according to an entertainment portal. Besides that, he will also be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. The film is one of the most anticipated films as the success of the first film was tremendous. Bunty aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun Sharma and will be produced by Aditya Chopra, according to an entertainment portal.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi On 'Dhoop': My Dad Helped Me Shoot My First Ever Music Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.