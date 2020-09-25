Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Almost Unrecognisable In An Unseen Pic Shared By A Fan Account

A fan page of Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared an old picture of him. The Gully Boy star looked almost unrecognizable in the picture from his younger days. Upon sharing the picture on the fan page account, it went on to get several likes from fans of Siddhant Chaturvedi who had never seen him in that avatar before.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's unseen pic is being loved by netizens

In the picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen seated in front of a Hollywood Walk of Fame prop. The actor seemed very happy at the time as he was all smiling while posing for the photograph. Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen joining his hand and holding a sheet of paper. The actor was seated down where the Hollywood star was made. The actor seemed extremely delighted to get his name on the star. He wore an all-black outfit and sported his curly hair.

The fan account of Siddhant Chaturvedi simply captioned the image as priceless by thus showing their love for the actor. The picture was then filled with a bunch of hashtags. The user also tagged Siddhant Chaturvedi’s main account on the post. After the picture was posted, it began to gain some attention from fans. Soon enough, it also caught the attention of Siddhant Chaturvedi as he reposted the picture on his Instagram stories.

The actor seemed delighted by the rare and unseen picture of himself and decided to share it with his followers on his personal account as well. The user of the account was quite delighted by this gesture from their favourite superstar. Siddhant Chaturvedi currently has been preparing for a couple of films in which he will be seen soon enough. After his amazing performance in Gully Boy, fans of the actor are eager to watch him in more projects.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Phone Bhoot which has been directed by Gurmeet Singh. He will be cast opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will then be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will be directed by Varun Sharma. For this film, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be cast opposite Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Fans of the actor are excited to see him in these upcoming projects.

