Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares His Quarantine Blues, Says 'the TV's Watching Me Now'

One film old and already making ripples with his presence, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has a unique way of expressing his lockdown blues to his fans and followers on Instagram. the Gully Boy star shared a throwback picture of himself looking all dapper and screen ready but with a filter fo a TV frame. He wrote in the caption, "I feel like the TV’s watching Me now. 📺".

Have a look:

The young actor has been entertaining his fans through his social media updates about his activities while under the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also actively advised his fans to maintain social distancing and urged them to stay indoors through his Instagram posts. The actor is also evidently fond of writing couplets and poetry that he regularly shares through the caption in his posts.

Recently, actor Siddhant had shared a fun-video through his social media post. He was seen baking a birthday cake for his mother on the occasion of her birthday. As the video progressed, he impressed his fans by sprinkling toppings on his cake in the iconic Salt Bae style. After the cake is prepared, Siddhant's mother is seen cutting the cake, as other family members including his father and younger brother praise his cooking skills.

Have a look:

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for his upcoming untitled film directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The actor has also bagged the sequel to the hit Yash Raj film Bunty Aur Babli and will feature in it with newcomer Sharvari along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles.

