Siddhant Chaturvedi's Quarantine Post Has A GTA Reference; Check It Out

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. Bollywood has been shut down as a precaution method. Celebrities are urging fans to stay at home and stay safe while following the provided guidelines. Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen doing the same. Read to know more.

Siddhant Chaturvedi asks fans to keep a distance

Siddhant Chaturvedi has garnered a lot of fame with his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been quite active on the social media platform with almost daily posts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently uploaded a video in which he is telling to keep a distance. He is also seen suggestion fans to play a popular game, GTA to spend their time in quarantine. The theme song of GTA San Andreas can also be heard. The video contains a few images of Siddhant with the message. He is seen shirtless flaunting his muscles and wore a cap with red shorts and a lock around his neck.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been posting his quarantine pictures and video on Instagram. In one of them, he showed his painting skills and in other, he was seen trolling his brother with a song on coronavirus. His caption has mostly been poetic and he is continuing to do so. Take a look at a few of his post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh is spending his quarantine time with his wife Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and many others have urged fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing to avoid the further spread of COVID-19. Production and filming have been shut down with India being lockdown until April 14 to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

