Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows Off Head Full Of 'ghungroo' Curls, Co-star Sharvari Teases Him

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the focus on the crop of curly hair on his head amid lockdown due to the pandemic. He wrote a hilarious caption to the picture by calling the locks of hair 'ghungroo on his head'. He said, "Baby, I got you Ring(s). #Ghungroo #OnMyHead 🙇🏻‍♂️😜".

The young actor has been keeping his social media game on point during the lockdown as he often shares his activities with his fans through his updates. While his fans had all hearts for the 'MC Sher' of Bollywood and his locks of hair, his co-star from his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari Wagh trolled him by commenting on his curly hair with 'Maggi Maggi Maggi'.

The young actor has been entertaining his fans through his social media updates about his activities while under lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also actively advised his fans to maintain social distancing and urged them to stay indoors through his Instagram posts. The actor is also evidently fond of writing couplets and poetry that he regularly shares through the caption in his posts.

Last week, the actor had shared a hilarious post where he imitated the narrative style of the popular American TV show How I Met Your Mother and wrote a few lines about what he would tell his kids in the year 2050 about the year 2020 when coronavirus has taken over the planet.

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for his upcoming untitled film directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The actor has also bagged the sequel to the hit Yash Raj film Bunty Aur Babli and will feature in it with newcomer Sharvari along with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles.

