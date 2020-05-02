Siddhant Chaturvedi's Note For Future Kids Contains 'How I Met Your Mother' Reference

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to Instagram to put up a note for his future kids. In the note, he can be seen talking about the virus and the impact it has on Mother Nature. He has also made a How I Met Your Mother reference in the note for his future kids.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s note to kids

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to Instagram to point out the positive effect that the Coronavirus has been having on the environment. In the yellow coloured Instagram picture put up, Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen thinking about a hypothetical situation in the future, when he will be talking to his kids in the year 2050. He can be seen talking in the note about the war against “an invisible force” which indicates Coronavirus. It also spoke about how we have been staying indoors and the way this has helped nature flourish. Siddant Chaturvedi has used the perfect opportunity to use a How I Met Your Mother reference, only to later turn it into “Mother Nature”. Towards the end of the note, Siddhant Chaturvedi has mentioned the currently trending song, “bored in the house”. In the caption for the post, he has also written that nature is his ‘bae’ through a hashtag. Have a look at the post from Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Mother Earth portrayal

Siddhant Chaturveedi’s skill set has never failed to impress the people who follow him. Through a recent Instagram post, he also proved that he can paint well. He put up a beautiful painting pointing out the beauty of Mother Earth. The painting shows a sunset by the riverside. In the caption for the post, Siddharth Chaturvedi has mentioned that he learnt the meaning of Earth Day when he saw a little bit of the world through a canvas. Have a look at the stunning painting from Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram here.

